It's Official: HP Reorganizes. Here Are The Winners And Losers

HP’s Todd Bradley

As expected, HP officially announced today that it was again combining its PC group with its printer group. The announcement came hours before the company’s annual meeting which will be held this afternoon in Santa Clara.Hey, if you can’t show investors growth, the next step in the executive playbook is to mix it up.



The combined PC and printer group at HP is responsible for a whopping $66 billion in annual revenue and will report to Todd Bradley. Vyomesh V.J. Joshi is out, after a 31-career at HP. Joshi ran the printer unit, known as the Imaging and Printing Group (IPG). The two groups had been combined before during Carly Fiorina’s reign.

Rising executive star David Donatelli is also winning out. A new unit called the HP Enterprise Group is being formed and he will lead it. It will include his existing unit, Enterprise Servers, Storage and Networking (ESSN), along with HP’s Global Accounts Sales organisation.

This leaves Jan Zadak dangling. He was running Global Sales. HP says he’s not leaving but hasn’t announced what his new job will be.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move, one of Léo Apotheker’s people, Marty Homlish, is rising in the ranks, too. Marty Homlish is the chief marketing officer for HP and while that title won’t change, all marketing efforts across the business units are being consolidated under him, HP says.

Homlish joined HP about a year ago from SAP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.