It's Official: House To Investigate Obama "Cronies" Over Solyndra, LightSquared

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) told C-SPAN’s Washington Journal today that his committee is investigating the Obama administration over its ties to Solyndra, LightSquared, and other companies.”I want to see when the president and his cronies are picking winners and losers… that it wasn’t because there were large contributions given to them,” he said.



The White House has drawn scrutiny for allegedly speeding up the review process for a $535 loan to Solyndra, which went bankrupt last month. LightSquared’s wireless broadband technology has been found to interfere with military GPS and communications signals, claims, and some have accused the White House of pressuring an Air Force general not to testify to that effect. Both companies have strong ties to Obama donors.

“This is another reason that crony capitalism … is dangerous, because they’re going to pick winners that they ideologically, or in some cases because they support their candidacy, want to see win,” Issa said.

Issa’s investigation was inevitable, as the head of the watchdog committee pledged to vigorously pursue inquiries into the Obama White House.

