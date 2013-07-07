IT'S OFFICIAL: Here Are The Top 10 Kinds Of Chinese Noodles

Fans of noodles and Chinese food which, let’s face it, should be everybody will be eager to go through this list.



The Chinese Ministry of Culture in conjunction with the first annual noodle fest, has released a list of the top 10 kinds of noodles.

From CNTV:

The first Culture of Chinese Noodles Festival has released its list of the top 10 most popular Chinese noodles. The list covers famed dishes from all across China, including Wuhan hot noodles, Beijing noodles, Shanxi sliced noodles, Henan Xiaoji stewed noodles, Lanzhou ramen, Hangzhou Pian Er Chuan, Kunshan Aozao noodles, Zhenjiang pot cover noodles, Sichuan spicy dandan noodles and Jilin Yanji cold noodles.

This video walks through the whole thing.

