Summit Officially Picks David Slade To Direct Third "Twilight" Movie "Eclipse"

Summit has picked David Slade to direct its third Twilight film Eclipse, the studio announced today.

Slade previously directed a pre-Juno Ellen Page in the 2006 indie film Hard Candy. Eclipse will hit theatres on Wednesday June 30, 2010—the first time a Twilight movie will be released in the ultra-competitive summer movie season. (Better hope New Moon does as well as Twilight.)

Last month there were erroneous reports that Juan Antonio Bayona had been picked to helm the third film with Nikki Finke saying that Summit was telling Hollywood privately that the well-regarded horror director would be directing Eclipse. Now Nikki says Summit offered the job to Bayona and he turned it down.

We, as well as the rest of the blogosphere and even Variety, got caught up in Bayona-gate and ultimately said we would wait for an official word from Summit. Now, we have it. The press release is below.

DAVID SLADE TO DIRECT SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT’S THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE

Los Angeles, CA April 22, 2009 — Summit Entertainment announced today that David Slade has been hired to direct THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE from a screenplay written by Melissa Rosenberg. THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE, the third film in the studio’s TWILIGHT film franchise based on the Stephenie Meyer’s blockbuster book series, will be released theatrically in North America on Wednesday, June 30, 2010. The announcement was made by Erik Feig, Summit’s President of Production.

Meyer stated, “I am thrilled that David Slade will be directing ECLIPSE. He’s a visionary filmmaker who has so much to offer this franchise. From the beginning, we’ve been blessed with wonderful directorial talent for the Twilight Saga, and I’m so happy that ECLIPSE will be carrying on with that tradition.”

Feig said, “Stephenie Meyer’s ECLIPSE is a muscular, rich, vivid book and we at Summit looked long and hard for a director who could do it justice. We believe we have found that talent in David Slade, a director who has been able to create complex, visually arresting worlds. We cannot wait to see the ECLIPSE he brings to life and brings to the fans eagerly awaiting its arrival in summer of 2010.”

Filmmaker Slade came to prominence as a director for his work on 2006’s engrossing film HARD CANDY starring Academy Award® Nominated actress Ellen Page as well as directing 2007’s genre hit 30 DAYS OF NIGHT which opened to number one at the box office its first weekend of release.

In ECLIPSE, Bella once again finds herself surrounded by danger as Seattle is ravaged by a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire continues her quest for revenge. In the midst of it all, she is forced to choose between her love for Edward and her friendship with Jacob — knowing that her decision has the potential to ignite the ageless struggle between vampire and werewolf. With her graduation quickly approaching, Bella is confronted with the most important decision of her life.

