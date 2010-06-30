It's Official: Foursquare Raises $20 Million Series B From Andreessen Horowitz At $95 Million Valuation

Red-hot Foursquare is finally talking about its big new financing round as it approaches 2 million users. The company just closed a $20 million Series B investment led by Andreessen Horowitz, with early backers Union Square Ventures and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures participating.
Foursquare — barely 1.5 years old — is now worth $95 million pre-money, according to an Andreessen Horowitz rep, or $115 million post-money. That’s after raising its Series A round last fall at an estimated sub-$10 million valuation, and snubbing a $100+ million acquisition offer from Yahoo.
We just got off the phone with Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley, who can finally stop worrying about raising money for a while and get back to growing his company.
Here’s what we learned:
- Crowley picked Andreessen Horowitz instead of rival VC firms because he wanted to work with someone that has a lot of operating experience and has grown tiny companies into huge ones.
- Foursquare can finally start working on its product again after moving a lot of resources to building out its infrastructure, which was crumbling after its huge growth.
- Foursquare can finally start hiring again because it’s moving into bigger offices. Before, it couldn’t physically put more people in the room.
- For the forseeable future, Foursquare will continue to be one main app — not a bunch of apps for different purposes.
- Crowley isn’t really sure what Facebook is up to. It could end up aggregating a bunch of check-in tools, like Foursquare. Or maybe Facebook will build a Foursquare clone.
- As far as Foursquare’s product goes, the company is only about 10% where it wants to be, Crowley says.
