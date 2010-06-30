It's Official: Foursquare Raises $20 Million Series B From Andreessen Horowitz At $95 Million Valuation

Red-hot Foursquare is finally talking about its big new financing round as it approaches 2 million users. The company just closed a $20 million Series B investment led by Andreessen Horowitz, with early backers Union Square Ventures and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures participating.



Foursquare — barely 1.5 years old — is now worth $95 million pre-money, according to an Andreessen Horowitz rep, or $115 million post-money. That’s after raising its Series A round last fall at an estimated sub-$10 million valuation, and snubbing a $100+ million acquisition offer from Yahoo.

We just got off the phone with Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley, who can finally stop worrying about raising money for a while and get back to growing his company.

Here’s what we learned:

Crowley picked Andreessen Horowitz instead of rival VC firms because he wanted to work with someone that has a lot of operating experience and has grown tiny companies into huge ones.

Foursquare can finally start working on its product again after moving a lot of resources to building out its infrastructure, which was crumbling after its huge growth.

Foursquare can finally start hiring again because it’s moving into bigger offices. Before, it couldn’t physically put more people in the room.

For the forseeable future, Foursquare will continue to be one main app — not a bunch of apps for different purposes.

Crowley isn’t really sure what Facebook is up to. It could end up aggregating a bunch of check-in tools, like Foursquare. Or maybe Facebook will build a Foursquare clone.

As far as Foursquare’s product goes, the company is only about 10% where it wants to be, Crowley says.

