It's Official: Foursquare Raises $20 Million Series B From Andreessen Horowitz At $95 Million Valuation

Dan Frommer
Dennis Crowley Wired

Red-hot Foursquare is finally talking about its big new financing round as it approaches 2 million users. The company just closed a $20 million Series B investment led by Andreessen Horowitz, with early backers Union Square Ventures and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures participating.

Foursquare — barely 1.5 years old — is now worth $95 million pre-money, according to an Andreessen Horowitz rep, or $115 million post-money. That’s after raising its Series A round last fall at an estimated sub-$10 million valuation, and snubbing a $100+ million acquisition offer from Yahoo.

We just got off the phone with Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley, who can finally stop worrying about raising money for a while and get back to growing his company.

Here’s what we learned:

  • Crowley picked Andreessen Horowitz instead of rival VC firms because he wanted to work with someone that has a lot of operating experience and has grown tiny companies into huge ones.
  • Foursquare can finally start working on its product again after moving a lot of resources to building out its infrastructure, which was crumbling after its huge growth.
  • Foursquare can finally start hiring again because it’s moving into bigger offices. Before, it couldn’t physically put more people in the room.
  • For the forseeable future, Foursquare will continue to be one main app — not a bunch of apps for different purposes.
  • Crowley isn’t really sure what Facebook is up to. It could end up aggregating a bunch of check-in tools, like Foursquare. Or maybe Facebook will build a Foursquare clone.
  • As far as Foursquare’s product goes, the company is only about 10% where it wants to be, Crowley says.

