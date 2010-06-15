It's Official: Fed Governors Are Starting To Worry About A Double Dip

According to WSJ, the debates have begun inside the Fed about what it should do in the event of a double dip.



With the market swooning, and Europe clearly having problems, with the potential to put a drag on the economy, not to mention nascent domestic issues, it’s absurd to imagine the Fed isn’t beginning to wargame the scenarios.

So, what does the Fed do if the data really starts to get bad again?

Almost certainly the resumption of aggressive asset purchases. That’s basically its only tool, and though it has a few ways of going about that, something along those lines would probably done. Bear in my that the Fed has always said it was keeping the door open to this move in the future.

