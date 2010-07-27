It's Official: Everyone Thinks It's The US That's Screwed, And Europe That's Fine

Photo: frankenstoen via Flickr
Just so you know where the conventional wisdom stands right now.In a matter of days, there’s been a total flip-flop.
This Reuters story, which we saw on The Drudge Report, is titled: Europe Prospects Brighten, as US Fades.
The reversal is almost comical. Actually, it is comical.
