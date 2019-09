Great and telling chart from Jonathan Miller here… it shows the demand for $15,000+ New York rentals far outpacing sales at the $10+ million range (the equivalent wealth levels go after both).



Even the rich know that renting isn’t so bad. Or maybe they just think another dip is coming.

