IT'S OFFICIAL: Europe's Worst Nightmare Silvio Berlusconi Is Running For Italian PM Again

Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday ended weeks of speculation by announcing he would again run for the job of prime minister, which he was forced out of last year.



“I am running to win,” the leader of the right-wing populist People of Freedom (PDL) party told journalists in Milanello, near the northern city of Milan.

