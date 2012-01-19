It's Official: David Beckham Will Play In The U.S. For Two More Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We already knew David Beckham wanted to remain with the L.A. Galaxy after his deal with a French club fell through. And now it is official.According to Kevin Baxter of the L.A. Times, Beckham has signed an extension with the Galaxy, keeping him with Major League Soccer for the next two years. The official announcement is expected Thursday.



It is not yet known how much Beckham will make, but we already know it will pale in comparison to what he makes off the pitch.

Beckham wanted to remain with the Galaxy in large part due to how much his family loves living in Los Angeles.

Actually, that might have been the only reason.

