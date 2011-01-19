IT'S OFFICIAL: College Students Learn Next To Nothing

With millions of people out of work in this country — many who have college degrees and even advanced degrees — rising tuition costs have many wondering if college students are getting the bang for their parents’ buck. (See: Rethinking College as Student-Loan Burdens Rise)



A new study suggests, “not hardly,” if the goal of earning a four-year college degree is to actually learn something.

The report based on the book Academically Adrift: Limited Learning on College Campuses found that after two years of college, 45% of students learned little to nothing. After four years, 36% of students learned almost nothing.

Lack of Learning

Most people would jump to the conclusion that it is the fault of the college student who just wants to have fun and party, but that’s not entirely the full picture. Even though students are about 50% less likely to study today than in previous decades, the report found universities are to blame as well; largely because professors spend too much time focused on research and not enough time on the students.

On the flipside, the real world still does value a college education.

Even (and especially) in today’s tough labour market, Corporate America agrees that, “yes” college is worth every penny as most employers consider a college degree a prerequisite for employment.

Do you think college is worth the cost?

