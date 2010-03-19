It's Official: CNN Loses Christiane Amanpour To ABC

It’s true! ABC plucked star CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour to replace George Stephanopoulos as host of its Sunday political talk show This Week.



She leaves CNN after two decades as an international correspondent.

Amanpour starts in August at ABC. In the meantime, Jake Tapper takes the headline seat on This Week.

“With Christiane we have the opportunity to provide our audiences with something different on Sunday mornings,” ABC News president David Westin wrote in an email to staff. “We will continue to provide the best in interviews and analysis about domestic politics and policies. But now we will add to that an international perspective.”

