It's Official: Bank Failures Surpass 100

Update: Five more additional banks have failed as well. Hillcrest Bank of Florida, Flagship National Bank of Florida, Bank of Elmwood of Wisconsin, Riverview Community Bank of Minneapolis, and First DuPage Bank of Illonois. FDIC list available here.

The FDIC today stepped in to rescue not one, but two banks from absolute failure. American United Bank, based in Lawrenceville, Georgia and Partners Bank in Naples, Florida were both closed. This now puts the total number of bank failures during 2009 past the 100 mark with 101 being the official number.

American United Bank only has one branch with total assets of $111 million and deposits of $101 million. Moultrie, Georgia based Ameris Bank will assume all the deposits of American United. Partners Bank was equally small with only two branches totalling $65.5 million in assets and $64.9 million in deposits.

Of course, nothing in life is free.

FDIC: The FDIC estimates that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) will be $44 million. Ameris Bank’s acquisition of all the deposits was the “least costly” resolution for the FDIC’s DIF compared to alternatives. American United Bank is the 101st FDIC-insured institution to fail in the Nation this year, and the twentieth in Georgia. The last FDIC-insured institution closed in the state was Georgian Bank, Atlanta, on September 25, 2009.

FDIC: The FDIC estimates that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) will be $28.6 million. Stonegate Bank’s acquisition of all the deposits was the “least costly” resolution for the FDIC’s DIF compared to alternatives. Partners Bank is the 100th FDIC-insured institution to fail in the Nation this year, and the seventh in Florida. The last FDIC-insured institution closed in the state was Community National Bank of Sarasota County, Venice, on August 7, 2009.

