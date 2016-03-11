Apple's next iPhone launch will happen March 21

Apple has sent out the invites to its spring event, which will take place Monday, March 21, at the company’s campus in Cupertino, California.

The tagline is “Let us loop you in.”

We’re expecting Apple to launch an upgraded 4-inch iPhone, a version of its professionally oriented iPad Pro with a 9.7-inch screen, and new Apple Watch software and bands.

Here’s the invite:

