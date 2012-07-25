IT'S OFFICIAL: Apple Will Release Mountain Lion On Wednesday

Photo: California DFG via flickr

The next operating system update from Apple will come out on Wednesday, as revealed in the company’s earnings call.The official statement:



“We’re thrilled with record sales of 17 million iPads in the June quarter,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’ve also just updated the entire MacBook line, will release Mountain Lion tomorrow and will be launching iOS 6 this Fall. We are also really looking forward to the amazing new products we’ve got in the pipeline.”

It’ll be available as a download in the Mac App Store for $20.

Are you ready for it? Click here to see how to prepare your computer for Mountain Lion.

