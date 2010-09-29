It's Official: AOL Acquires TechCrunch

It’s official: speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt, Michael Arrington just announced that AOL has acquired the leading tech blog.



AOL CEO Tim Armstrong joined Arrington on stage, and the two just signed the agreement in front of the crowd.

Arrington says he will stay on with TechCrunch, saying: “I have a funny idea I’ll be with AOL for three years, based on a variety of incentives.”

Arrington says the terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.