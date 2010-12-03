It's Official: Amazon Invests $175 Million In Living Social

Photo: Jeff Bezos from Steve Jurvetson via Flickr

As reported earlier today, Amazon has taken a big stake in Groupon competitor LivingSocial. The investment amounts to $175 million–larger than expected–and will give Amazon some leverage in the fast-growing daily deals market to counter Google’s expected acquisition of Groupon.LivingSocial is the clear number-two player in the space, with more than 10 million users..



The press release announcing the investment claims that LivingSocial is booking revenues of more than $1 million a day and is on target to book $500 million or more next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.