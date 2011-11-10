It's Official: Adobe Bends To The Inevitable And Kills Mobile Flash

As reported last night, Adobe has pulled the plug on developing Flash for mobile browsers.



Instead, all mobile flash development will be focused on AIR, which is a Flash-based platform for developing native apps.

Adobe’s full statement is here, but here’s the rub:

HTML5 wins for mobile. “HTML5 is now universally supported on major mobile devices, in some cases exclusively. This makes HTML5 the best solution for creating and deploying content in the browser across mobile platforms.”

The next update to mobile Flash will be the last. “We will no longer continue to develop Flash Player in the browser to work with new mobile device configurations (chipset, browser, OS version, etc.) following the upcoming release of Flash Player 11.1 for Android and BlackBerry PlayBook.”

Flash on the PC is NOT dead. “These changes will allow us to increase investment in HTML5 and innovate with Flash where it can have most impact for the industry, including advanced gaming and premium video. Flash Player 11 for PC browsers just introduced dozens of new features, including hardware accelerated 3D graphics for console-quality gaming and premium HD video with content protection….We are already working on Flash Player 12 and a new round of exciting features which we expect to again advance what is possible for delivering high definition entertainment experiences.”

It’s a posthumous moral victory for Steve Jobs, who refused to support Flash in the iOS version of Apple’s Safari browser.

But it’s also a long time coming. All you have to know is that HTML5 is being pushed hard by Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook. When’s the last time those four companies agreed on anything?

Adobe also announced plans to lay off 750 people, or about 8% of its workforce, yesterday. The stock opened down more than 8% this morning.

