It's Official, A Former Tim Geithner Aide Has Replaced Lucas Van Praag At Goldman

Siewert with former President Clinton

Photo: AP Images

We were all very sad when we heard that the sharp tonged, quick-witted Lucas Van Praag would be out at Goldman Sachs. He was the mouth of the bank — and what a mouth.Now not only is he gone, but he has also officially been replaced, reports Ben White of Politico. A former counselor to Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and press secretary for the Clinton Administration will now be the voice of Goldman Sachs.



Check out this tweet:

Photo: Ben White, Twitter

OK OK, we’ll let Van Praag go with this last quote (via NY Mag’s Daily Intel):

To the editor of the London Sunday Times:

I, too, read yesterday’s story in the Independent about us supposedly moving people to Spain. As an insider, I was almost certainly more surprised than you.

I accept that Sunday journalism is difficult, particularly in the UK where many titles compete for a share of a pretty small market, but there was a time when fact-based reporting wasn’t thought of as an oxymoron. Oh well.

Best / Lucas

For a stroll down memory lane with Van Praag check out our review of his Life and Vocabulary>>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.