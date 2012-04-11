IT'S NOT OVER YET! Ron Paul Vows To Stay In The Race Until The End

Photo: AP

The Republican race dwindled down to three candidates today, with Rick Santorum’s announcement that he is suspending his presidential campaign. With Santorum’s departure from the race, Republican frontrunner Mitt Romney appears to have a very clear path to the Republican nomination. The former Pennsylvania Senator has presented the biggest threat to Romney over the past two months, while the other remaining candidates, Newt Gingrich and Ron Paul, struggled to mount significant challenges in most of the nominating contests.



But there is no indication that either Gingrich or Paul plan to follow Santorum’s lead.

In a statement emailed to reporters following today’s announcement, Paul’s campaign chairman Jesse Benton congratulated Santorum and reiterated Paul’s pledge to carry his campaign — and pick up delegates — all the way to the Republican National Convention in Tampa.

“Congratulations to Senator Santorum on running such a spirited campaign,” Benton writes in the statement. “Dr. Paul is now the last – and real – conservative alternative to Mitt Romney. We plan to continue running hard, secure delegates, and press the fight for limited, constitutional government in Tampa.”

