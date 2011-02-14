Nokia CEO Sees "Billions" Coming From Microsoft Deal*

Photo: Nokia

Update: Looking at another report, it seems that Nokia CEO Stephen Elop was talking about “billions” of value the deal would create, not money paid by Microsoft.It’s not very clear from the quotes we have, but it seems they’re sayings there’s various components worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and the “billions” will be in value created by the deal, not conditions of the deal.



Previously:

Nokia says that Microsoft paid them “billions” to pick Windows as their main software platform after a bidding war with Google, reports Computer World.

Remember when people would pay Microsoft for software and not the other way around? We previously reported that both Google and Microsoft had offered Nokia “hundreds of millions of dollars” to go with their respective platforms.

As yet, it’s unclear what exactly those “billions” represent. In these types of deals, a lot if not most of the money isn’t just a check but things like engineering support and “marketing support” (i.e. a big ad buy on your behalf); that being said Google and Microsoft both have tens of billions of dollars of cash that they don’t know how to do with, so there might be a strong cash component to the deal.

Got the details? [email protected]; anonymity guaranteed.

