It's Not Just US Insiders Dumping Shares Like Crazy

(This guest post originally appeared at the author’s blog)



Interesting data this morning from RAB Capital showing that U.S. insiders aren’t the only ones who remain heavy net sellers of their own shares. Today’s chart of the day shows the net selling by directors of Hong Kong based corporations. As we’ve noted since the beginning of the March 2009 rally, insiders in the United States have been consistently heavy net sellers of their own shares. Particularly alarming is the continuing low levels of buying. According to RAB that trend is persistent in Hong Kong as well where insiders have been net sellers of their own stocks. The latest data shows that HK directors remain “aggressive” sellers of their own companies:

Read more market commentary at The Pragmatic Capitalist >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.