It's Not Just Italy: Spreads Blowing Up In Spain And France Today, Too

Italian bond yields aren’t the only thing spiking this morning.

In case you forgot, there is an “S” in PIIGS.

The spread between Spanish and German 10-year bond yields has jumped by 6.11% to its highest level since before the European Central Bank started buying bonds in August.

Just as frightening could be the 9.04% spike in the spread between French and German 10-year bonds.

Check out Spain:



