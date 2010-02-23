It's Not Just Greece, Now They're Going On Strike In "Rich" Europe

We know they’re going on strike in Greece to protest “austerity” but the fever is spreading into countries like France and Gernany, where governments are being asked to bail out Club Med.



First in Germany, the big Lufthansa strike is definitely on. It’s just a four-day strike, but already thousands of flights have been cancelled, causing havoc across Europe (if you’re a business traveller, don’t say we didn’t warn you, because we did).

Now in France there’s a big Total SA strike which could have a big impact on oit output.

Anyway, going back to Germany there have also been sporadic public-sector strikes throughout the month. When these workers see their governments bailing out Greece, as opposed to giving into much-requested wage hikes then watch out.

Have fun sleeping in the airport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.