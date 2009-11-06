New Insider Trading Arrests At Schottenfeld Group, Incremental Capital, And Ropes & grey

Update: here’s the complaint.

—

This new insider trading bust is not limited to Galleon, though one of the new 7 to be arrested did apparently work there.



According to CNBC, which first got the complaint, there have been arrests at hedge fund Incremental Capital, the Schottenfeld Group, and the law firm Ropes & grey.

In addition to the 7 arrested, there are, it seems, an additional 7 who have been charged, but not aprehended.

Update: Bloomberg has the full list of names here:

Craig Drimal, who according to court documents worked at Manhattan-based Galleon, wasn’t an employee of the firm. Also arrested were Zvi Goffer, Arthur Cutillo, Jason Goldfarb, Emanuel Goffer, David Plate and Michael Kimelman. Charges against the men include conspiracy and fraud, according to documents filed in New York federal court. Names of the other seven defendants weren’t immediately available.

Stay tuned…

