It's Not About What Your Know, But About What Others Think You Know

It’s no secret that lying can get you ahead. It’s also not terribly surprising that if you get caught lying, you’re in for a boat ride up a certain creek without a paddle. But is there some foolproof system that allows you to get away with your lie every time? Can you bluff your way out of any situation you find yourself in? Is there a way you can come out charming the pants off anyone you meet and even seem knowledgeable on any subject that comes your way? Well, of course there is. And by no coincidence, the answers happen to be found in my new book, “The Bullsh*t Artist: Learn to Bluff, Dupe, Charm, and BS with the Best of ‘Em” (Adams Media, a division of F+W Media; July 2011). You see, if you want to really succeed in life, it’s not about what you know but what other people think you know. Learn to become a jack-of-all-trades without knowing jack sh*t. Learn how to become a bullsh*t artist.



Click here to read the rest of the article>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.