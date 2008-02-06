iPhones: Pretty Safe (We Think)

If fear of brain cancer was the only thing holding you back from buying an iPhone, then get your credit card out, because Reuters has some good news for you:

Using a mobile phone does not increase your risk of brain cancer, according to a new Japanese study that is the first to consider the effects of radiation on different parts of the brain. Scientists at Tokyo Women’s Medical University compared phone use in 322 brain cancer patients with 683 healthy people and found that regularly using a mobile did not significantly affect the likelihood of getting brain cancer.

Worrywarts, take heart: This is an ongoing debate, and some wet blankets still aren’t convinced that mobile phones are 100% safe. Reuters quotes Cancer Research UK’s director of cancer information, Lesley Walker, “So far, studies have shown no evidence that mobile use is harmful, but we can’t be completely sure about their long-term effects. Research is still ongoing.”

