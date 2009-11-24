Madoff Trustee Demands To Be Paid $22 Million

By filing countless lawsuits, threatening clawback and promising to track down every possible Madoff dollar, Irving Picard has become almost a household name.



And most lawyers just do not work that hard for free.

Picard’s firm, Baker & Hostetler submitted a fee bill asking for $21.28 million and Picard is separately seeking nearing $900,000 for his role as trustee for the Securities Investor Protection Corp, the agency that supervises brokerage liquidations. The bill covers five months, ending September 30.

Picard has recovered $1.4 billion so far, 7% of the reported investor losses to Madoff.

Reuters reported the fee submission, and has the full story here.

