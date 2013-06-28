DEUTSCHE BANK: If We Are Reliving The Bond Market Nightmare Of 1994, Then BUY STOCKS

Traders and bond market watchers are talking more and more about 1994, a year when interest rates exploded higher completely obliterating bond investors.



The event also came with sell-off in stocks. But that eventually turned into a buying opportunity.

For months, the strategists at Deutsche Bank have been pushing this thesis as hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve have sent Treasury rates higher.

Here’s a slide from the firm’s latest “Equity View” report, summarizing their case:

