It's Lonely At The Top: Three Properties Dominate Online Traffic

Two tiers have opened up on the internet: Facebook, Google, and Yahoo; and everyone else. The big three are each visited by over half of the U.S. population on a monthly basis, according to data from comScore. Of the rest, only Twitter cracks 40 million unique visitors per month (to be fair, this number doesn’t include users who only access Twitter through an app).



The chart underlines another important point: Facebook is the hub of the social web. None of the other networks have attracted the mainstream adoption of Facebook.

One more thought: Despite the regular shellacking it takes in the business press, Yahoo still draws a massive monthly audience and it seems a bit premature to label it a zombie with such a large user base.

Photo: comScore

