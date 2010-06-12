Internet Week: The Highlights

If you work in digital in NY, you’ve probably had a whirlwind week due to 2010 Internet Week New York. There are a few days left, but in case you missed this week, here are the highlights:



Day One: Monday, June 7:

CM Summit: Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley, and other discussed the future of marketing. See video highlights and download any of the presentation.

Day Two: Tuesday, June 8:

Digital Media Summit: David Kirkpatrick, author of “The Facebook Effect” spoke at the forum for digital leaders. Check out the video gallery and the day’s agenda,

Party! Microsoft Expression launch party on Houston and Stanton.

Day Three: Wednesday, June 9:

Party! Aquent Not-So-Secret Location MIXER on 5th and 11th

Another party! Thrillist Loft, featured Comedy Central ‘s Tosh.0 and drinks from Dos Equis. Check out Nick McGlynn’s event photos on Random Night Out.

And another party! Rackspace at 230 Fifth. See what you missed on Flickr.

And, Chairman of Internet Week NY David-Michel Davies interviewed Director of Expert Labs Anil Dash.

Day Four: Thursday, June 10:

e.CO Live Auction for a one-letter domain name, followed by drinks at SoHo Grand Hotel. What the heck is a domain auction? See the video teaser here.

Dumbdumb Launch: Created by the comedy duo in partnership with CollegeHumor and Ben Silverman’s Electus, dumbdumb is a new digital-driven production company that aims to create original commercials and programming across all media. In attendance? Actress Amanda Peet!

CaT: Creative and Technology: Presentations, discussions and A-list creative case studies.

Day Five: Friday, June 11:

Hot and Bothered Breakfast: Why it’s time to change the gender ratio in new media & tech.

How Social Media Marketing is Driving Business Results: Digital leaders discussed the latest trends and developments that are shaping the online media landscape. SAI veteran Michael Learmonth of Ad Age spoke alongside other media leaders. Here’s the full line-up.

12 Hours of Tech for Growing Businesses: Leading technology companies shared their insight on growing businesses using technology as a tool. Check out the list of speakers.

ReadWriteWeb Real-Time Web Summit: Explored the future of applications and the real-tIme Web.

If you missed the boat, you still have all of this weekend and Monday to attend IWNY events. 2010 IWNY reflects both the rise of New York City as a new tech capital and the festival’s emergence as a top annual gathering for Internet leaders. There are over 200 events this year at the festival’s headquarters in Chelsea’s Metropolitan Pavilion and at dozens of other locations throughout the City. Get with the program and join the tech scene next week for the final events. See you there!

