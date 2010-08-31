It's Warren Buffet's Birthday And Everyone's Calculating When He Will Die

Apparently Whitney Tilson used a life expectancy calculator on the web to calculate how much longer Warren Buffett will live.



It said twelve more years.

And now today, on his birthday, when Buffett turned 80, it turns out the topic of when’s-Buffett-going-to-die is a big debate.

Inside everyone’s well wishes on The Grandfather’s birthday is a creepy surprise — their best guess for when he’ll kick the bucket.

Buffett is vowing to live (and work) until he’s 100. But he’s the only one who thinks he’s going to live that long.

According to everyone else, his guess way off. He’s actually going to die much, much sooner.

According to Tilson’s estimate, he’ll be 92-years old when the grim reaper comes. Another investor, Ravi Nagarajan, who based his guess on Buffett’s “actuarial life expectancy,” thinks he’ll pass away at 87. Even Buffett’s own Berkshire Hathaway only gives him until 88, based on its insurance arm’s death calculations.

The worst prediction, from this loan site, says Buffett’s death is right around the corner! The author writes, in his “Happy Birthday” e-card to Buffett:

As someone who really knows numbers, you will know that 80 is a more significant number in life’s time frame than 65. 60-five is official old age. 80 is roughly the life expectancy of the average American.

… Thanks?

(In fairness, the value of Berkshire Hathaway depends a lot on Buffett’s life expectancy. But it’s his birthday!)

