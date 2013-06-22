IT'S HERE: Announcing Startup 2013

Business Insider Startup was launched five years ago into a NYC tech scene that was sorely lacking in community. It quickly became a must-attend for entrepreneurs.



Fast forward five years and NYC now has a vibrant tech ecosystem and plenty of business plan competitions. It was time reinvent Startup.

We’re excited to announce that Startup 2013 is back on October 24 with a new format, new venue, and an exciting new partner: General Assembly.

Join us for a day of learning that will make you a better entrepreneur. You’ll come away with the tools you need to propel your great idea into a fully-funded, successful venture. You’ll also gather important contacts and inspiration.

Spend the morning enrolled in “Startup University,” powered by General Assembly. Chose from 15+ classes designed to provide the critical knowledge entrepreneurs need, including design, data analysis, “growth hacking,” apps, PR, VCs, product development, and more.

In the afternoon, you’ll join your fellow entrepreneurs in the auditorium for a series of discussions, presentations, interviews, and more. A first cut at the agenda includes:

I’ve Seen The Future, And This Is What It Looks Like

Internet of Things: How Ordinary Objects Are Being Brought To Life

Can Fads Become Businesses?

How To Change Laws That Get In Your Startup’s Way

We’re In The Billion-Dollar Club, And Here’s How We Did It

Hear from veteran VCs, breakout startups, tech stars, and repeat entrepreneurs. Startup attracts NYC’s top entrepreneurs.

Save the date! Or better yet, buy a ticket while you can still get the early-bird rate. (Yes, we have reasonable rates for entrepreneurs.) We hope to see you downtown at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on October 24.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.