IT'S HERE: Announcing IGNITION 2012

From analysis of Apple to Amazon, from mobile payments to tablet publishing, find out about the future of digital business models at Business Insider’s third-annual IGNITION: Future of Digital conference, taking place Nov. 27-28, 2012, in New York.Brad Horowitz, who leads development of Google+, will speak on the future of the social Web and other topics to be announced.



Don Graham, legendary CEO and Chairman of the Washington Post and Facebook board member, will discuss the future of publishing with USA Today publisher Larry Kramer.

Shiv Singh, Pepsi’s global digital guru, will address the platforms and tactics his Fortune 100 brand is using to connect with consumers. Now that brands are publishers on platforms like Facebook and Pinterest, how is the “paid, earned, owned” trio of media spending transforming?

Rio Caraeff, CEO of VEVO, will delve into the future of music and entertainment.

And additional industry leaders will be announced on a rolling basis.

Confirmed speakers for 2012 so far include:

Donald Graham, CEO & Chairman, The Washington Post Company

Bradley Horowitz, VP Product Management for Social, including Google+, Google

David Kenny, CEO, The Weather Channel Companies

Shiv Singh, Global Head of Digital, PepsiCo

Rio Caraeff, CEO,Vevo

Jon Miller, Head of Digital, News Corporation

Alan Patricof, Managing Director, Greycroft

Colin Sutton, US Director of Social Media, OMD

Topics on the 2012 agenda include:

MOBILE PAYMENTS: Who Wins? Who Profits? In a cash-less, mobile, and networked society, who will capture the mobile payments market? How will publishers capitalise?

CMO SECRETS: How I Approach Digital Storytelling In a post-display world, whither advertising? CMOs reveal which platforms and practices they’re employing to reach digital consumers.

SOCIAL COMMERCE: What’s Next? The convergence of digital commerce and social design means more revenue opportunities for content creators, marketers, and merchants alike. What’s next?

INSTAGRAM, TUMBLR, PINTEREST, And Beyond: Making Money On The Visual Web From mobile photo-sharing to slideshows to cat pictures online to video sharing, the Visual Web is booming. What’s next?

MEDIA MASHUPS: When “Old” Media Acquires “New,” Can It Work? How can traditional, major properties make smart digital acquisitions? The history of such partnerships is littered with deals that aren’t a clear hit: AOL and TechCrunch, Reddit and Conde Nast. How do you do it right?

