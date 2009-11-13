It's Harder To Get A Job At The Apple Store Than It Is To Get Into Harvard

It’s apparently significantly easier to get admitted to Harvard University than it is to get a job at the Apple Store. At least for Apple’s newest store in New York.

At a press event today, Apple said that 10,000 people submitted applications to work at the new store on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, according to Gizmodo’s Matt Buchanan.

Of those, just over 200 got jobs, for a 2% acceptance rate.

Meanwhile, Harvard’s acceptance rate was 7% this past year, according to a March report in the Boston Globe. That’s 29,000 applications for about 2,000 admissions.

Obviously, the requirements and admission processes for college and a retail job are much different — these aren’t direct comparisons. But it’s amazing how selective Apple can be with its retail employees. And it’s amusing that, at least statistically, the odds of getting into Harvard are better than getting a job selling iPods.

This may put new meaning into the term “Genius Bar.”

Click here for a few first-look photos of the new store, gathered from Twitter >

