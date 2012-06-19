10 Completely Absurd Products For Sale On Etsy Right Now

We love Etsy.
And the thing that’s really won our hearts is the enormous volume of wacky, never-before-seen goods available for purchase.
Sure, the website for small business vendors has emerged as a global DIY mega-market, but it also brings together the craziest homemade goods on the web. From pet accessories to electronic gadgets and more, Etsy supplies custom items to the most discerning of collectors. It can be overwhelming to navigate the thousands of pages of one-of-a-kind wares.
That’s where we come in.
The LearnVest team set out to find (and make sense of) the 10 craziest items available on Etsy—the items we can’t believe people spend money on! Click on for the results of our investigation …
Is it Christmas or Independence Day? These festive kitten ornaments are fit for both your Christmas tree and your grill. We can't help but wonder why you would need this cross-breed of holiday ornaments … or an ornament dangling from your barbecue this 4th of July in the first place. (Price: $9.95)
When it's time to top the cake at your baby shower, will you choose this fondant baby cake topper? This sleeping baby is scarily life-like, from the moulding on the diaper to the detailing on the face. (Price: $20.00)
Here at LearnVest, we're all for decorating on a budget. While the traditional garden gnome can serve as a quick and low-cost fix for a lacking front lawn, these zombie garden gnomes take lawn design to a gory degree. Stick to the signature gnome … unless you want to scare off your friends and neighbours! (Price: $32)
For those of you in the market for a dessert-shaped musical instrument, Etsy has just the product for you! This cupcake-style ukelele is a crafty (and crazy!) take on the original--and an expensive one at that. (Price: $450)
Move over, Mattel. This custom-designed, fairy-tale dollhouse is every kid's dream. But, beware of the cost: it's an investment piece, not a play toy. (Price: $5,000)
Etsy showcases homemade recipes, like this recipe for a pork roast. But without any reviews from hungry customers, how can we be sure that these dishes will be tasty? For free, delicious recipes online, check out some of our very own summer recipe ideas here. (Price: $1.97)
We think there is a time and a place for expressing one's frustration. On Etsy, that place is in this custom-printed notebook, designed to help organise your anger on paper. Warning to potential buyers: Don't leave this notebook behind at work, or out around your friends or … anywhere public. (Price: $10)
