It's Hard To Believe This Soccer Game Took Place In The U.S.

Last night was opening night for the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer. And to say that the city of Portland supports their soccer team is understatement.



We haven’t been to one of the games yet, but from what we have seen it is certainly one of the more unique sporting experiences in North America. The scene is more like something you would see in South America or Europe, although there is an American feel, such as Timber Joey, who takes a chainsaw to an enormous log each time the Timbers score a goal.

Just check out the scene last night after each of the Timbers three goals. And keep in mind that it was a rainy night with temperatures in the low-40s.



