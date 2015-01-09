It's Hard To Believe Someone Thought This Photocopied and Stapled Counterfeit Bill Was Real Money

A shopkeeper in the UK has accepted what must be one of the world’s dodgiest-ever counterfeit bills – a photocopy of a 20-pound note that was stapled together.

Even the cops couldn’t believe they accepted the laughable forgery. Here’s the tweet.

Hard to believe that this was accepted as legal currency. Won't name and shame establishment to avoid embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/9QCjTr71pH — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) January 7, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.