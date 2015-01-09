It's Hard To Believe Someone Thought This Photocopied and Stapled Counterfeit Bill Was Real Money

Alex Heber

A shopkeeper in the UK has accepted what must be one of the world’s dodgiest-ever counterfeit bills – a photocopy of a 20-pound note that was stapled together.

Even the cops couldn’t believe they accepted the laughable forgery. Here’s the tweet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.