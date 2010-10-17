It's Happening: The Right Is Turning Against Wall Street

Wall Street has been shifting its donations quite prominently to the GOP this cycle. The financial industry has made no attempt to hide its distaste for the Democrats (and vice versa).



But as we’ve been suggesting, things might get awkward soon: The real base of the GOP is the Tea Party, and they are not pro-bank or pro-bailout.

And if/when the time comes that Wall Street needs some help again — like, say, to get out of the foreclosure mess — the GOP may not be so helpful.

Anyway, the signs are piling up that this is a real issue. Felix Salmon points out a 5600-word op-ed in Tucker Carlson’s The Daily Caller savaging the banks for foreclosure fraud. It’s a sign. It’s not even the election yet, and the rift is growing.

