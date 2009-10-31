It's Gonna Get Ugly At Time Inc.

Time Inc. could slash a huge swath of its workforce as early as Tuesday, The Wrap is reporting.

The publisher of magazine titles from People to Sports Illustrated aims to cut $100 million in costs amid ailing advertising revenues — and that includes laying off an estimated 540 employees.

According to The Wrap, Time Inc. will begin layoffs on Tuesday, a day before they issue a third-quarter earnings announcement from parent company Time Warner.

Last year at this time, they axed 600 employees — a whopping 6% of the workforce, which was then around 10,000 people.

Memo to Time Inc-ers: Let us know how you’re feeling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.