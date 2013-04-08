It's Going To Be A Tough Two Days For Lachlan Murdoch

Photo:

A day before he lifts the lid on Ten Network’s half-year figures, and with the old man in town to unveil an upgrade to Fox Sports’ Sydney studios, Lachlan Murdoch has to deal with a council spat over his mansion’s back fence, the Australian Financial Review’s Rear Window reports.

Murdoch junior — Ten Network’s chairman — is expected to attend an onsite hearing today, with Woollahra Council members and a Land and Environment Court Commissioner to try and reach an agreement over a planned development of his mansion, according to the AFR.



It’s a two-day hearing.

According to the newspaper, it’s something to do with the back fence. Whatever the issue, there is some disagreement over the Murdoch’s $11.6 million redevelopment of Le Manoir.

That’s the Bellevue Hill mansion he and wife Sarah paid $23 million for in 2009.

“The Murdoch’s could build three townhouses on the property, but have chosen only to renovate the existing house in keeping with the existing character and scale of the property,” a spokesperson told the AFR.

Full story here.

