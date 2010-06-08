It's Going To Be A Slow Five Years For North American Media And Entertainment

Photo: Visual Economics

Bad news for western media: the next five years will be a period of slow growth for the North American media and entertainment market.That’s according to PricewaterhouseCoopers annual entertainment and media forecast, which is out today.



The report also predicts that it will take another five years for North American advertising spending to get back to its 2007 peak.

Things in Asia and Latin America, on the other hand, are looking up:

Latin America and Asia Pacific remain the fastest growing regions increasing at an annual compound rate of 5.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent through to 2013 reaching $73 billion and $413 billion respectively.. Excluding Japan, the dominant country in the Asia Pacific region which accounted for 45 per cent of total spending in 2008, E&M spending in Asia Pacific will increase at a projected 7.1 per cent compound annual rate over the period of the Forecast.

The report also predicts that the global entertainment & media market as a whole will grow to $1.6 trillion in 2013.

We’ll have more later.

