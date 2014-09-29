It's Going To Be A Rabbitohs V. Bulldogs NRL Grand Final Next Week

Doggies fans get ready to meet the Rabbitohs in a grand final showdown. Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images.

The Bulldogs sent the Panthers packing in the NRL preliminary final match out at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

Playing a convincing game, the Bulldogs led for most of the 80 minutes before sealing a grand final place in front of more than 46,000 fans, with a final hooter score of 18-12.

Matt Moylan managed to get some points on the board for the Penrith boys, dummying through from 10 metres out, to try seconds before half time.

The Panther’s second-half confidence and momentum had a few Doggies fans nervous but it wasn’t enough to meet the Rabbitohs next weekend.

The NRL grand final, which will be South’s first in 43 years, will be played out at ANZ stadium next Sunday night.

