This Will Be A Huge Week For Apple, Facebook And Microsoft

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

The week will be dominated by several large tech companies — Apple and Microsoft among them — reporting quarterly earnings. Recently, there has been a huge selloff in tech stocks. Investors will be looking for signs of life in the numbers. If there aren’t, expect more stock declines to come. Basically, it’s a crucial week in tech that will set the tone for the next three months. Reuters says: “The first batch of earnings came out as equities were working their way through a selloff led by trading-crowd favourites like Netflix and the biotech stocks. With the late-week recovery, the hope is that the recent volatility has ebbed. If poor results dominate next week’s action, that could reignite the selling.”



Apple’s earnings call will be sifted closely for news on new product announcements. An iPhone 6 is expected, but investors want to see more than that. A new Apple TV and a smart watch are among the rumours.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in TV broadcasters’ case against Aereo, which captures over the air signals but re-route them to users’ computers or connected TVs. The decision will ultimately make or break the company.

Facebook will finally launch its mobile ad network. Business Insider told you it was coming back in September.

Netflix reports earnings on April 21.

Flurry holds its Source 14 conference on April 22.

AT&T reports earnings on April 22.

Apple, Facebook and Zynga report earnings on April 23.

Microsoft, Verizon, Pandora and Amazon report earnings on April 24.

eBay and Twitter report earnings on April 29.

Facebook is hiring a product manager whose job will be to figure out barriers to international adoption of Facebook.

Google is hiring someone to do “visual storytelling.”

