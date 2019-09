The ugly morning keeps getting worse.



Dow futures are now off closer to 280 300.

S&P futures are nearly down 3%.

There’s been a parade of bad news:

Weak Chinese PMI.

Weak European PMI.

An El-Erian warning bout French banks.

The bad initial claims number.

A sell-the-news attitude on the Fed.

