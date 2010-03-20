It's Getting Ugly! Wall Street Journal 'Furious' About NYT Poaching Arts Reporter Kate Taylor

The New York Times vs. Wall Street Journal war is getting uglier: Kate Taylor, one of the Wall Street Journal’s earliest hires for their new New York section, is quitting today to join the New York Times, John Koblin at the New York Observer reports.





She leaves the WSJ just as Rupert Murdoch is getting ready to launch his new section next month to battle with the Times.

Will she give away the Journal’s secrets to their enemy?

“People here are fucking furious,” one source told Koblin. “She knows all the plans.”

