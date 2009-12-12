It's Game Over For Microsoft In Smartphones

Microsoft isn’t a consumer focused company, so it should stop trying to be one, says analyst Mark Anderson author of Strategic News Service.



“Except for gaming, it is ‘game over’ for Microsoft in the consumer market,” says Anderson. “It’s time to declare Microsoft a loser in phones. Just get out of Dodge.”

Steve Lohr at The New York Times’ Bits blog reported Anderson’s comments. Anderson was speaking at the Waldorf Astoria after a dinner last night.

We agree. Microsoft’s mobile strategy is a mess. We think Microsoft should acquire Research In Motion to gain traction in the mobile space.

Also, the problem is bigger than phones. Microsoft needs to focus on enterprise, and leave the whole consumer space alone, says Anderson:

Bits: The underlying problem, Mr. Anderson said, is cultural. “Phones are consumer items, and Microsoft doesn’t have consumer DNA,” he said.

“Walk the halls at Microsoft and you can see it is not a place that gets consumers,” Mr. Anderson said. “Just as if you walk the halls at Google, it’s obvious it is not a place that gets the enterprise world.”

In the future, Anderson sees a world where Apple, Google and Asian manufacturers dominate the consumer space. Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, and Dell will dominate the enterprise markets.

