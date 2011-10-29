IT'S FRIDAY: Here Is What The White House Hopes You Don't Read

In this week’s late-Friday news dump: the White House announces it is checking to see if they issued more dubious loans – as they did in the Solyndra Scandal.



White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley is ordering a review of the Department of Energy’s loan guarantees in order to discover or prevent more Solyndra style scandals, according to Chuck Todd of MSNBC.

The man that Obama has deputized to find bad loan guarantees is Herb Allison, the same Merril Lynch-vet who was made President and CEO of Fannie Mae when the government took that firm into conservatorship in 2008. Allison will be leading a small team to make a 60-day review of the over two-dozen loans made during the Obama administration.

Politico has the rest of the story here.

