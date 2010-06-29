The "Walk Past A Starbucks, Get A Coupon Sent To Your Phone" Cliche Is About To Become A Reality

This Innovation Series post is brought to you by Lexus

It has been a cliche about the future of mobile advertising for years: some day you’ll walk past a Starbucks, and a Starbucks offer will pop-up on your phone to entice you inside.Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 4, gives developers everything they need to make this a reality. The only thing holding them back at this point is fear of user backlash against a new, intrusive form of advertising. (Does anyone actually want this?)



But that won’t hold them off for long. A handful of developers are moving very close to these proximity-triggered ads, and we’re confident one of them will pull the trigger soon.

The newest version of location-based social network Loopt allows users to continuously update their friends on where they are. There is also an opt-in alerts feature that sends users if they come within a given distance of a friend, provided both are continuously updating their locations. Adding a similar feature to Loopt Star, the company’s deals app, is a natural next step.

Where, a local search and coupons service, introduced a service that sends users periodic text messages with deals around their current location. It’s a very small jump from there to the walk-past-a-Starbucks concept, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this made it in to the next version of Where’s iPhone app.

Coupon app Yowza already lets users opt-in to receiving push notifications when their favourite merchants add new deals. The company will release a new version of its iPhone app later this summer, and we’d be surprised if it didn’t include location-triggered push notifications.

Mobile services are wise to move slowly on this, and to make everything they do in this area fully opt-in, for now. But we expect within the next few months, there will be multiple mobile apps pushing out ads to people who walk near particular merchants. After that, it’s just a matter of time before that becomes a standard form of mobile advertising.

