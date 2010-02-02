Guess How Many People Log Into Facebook Each Day

Ever since Facebook announced it was cash-flow positive last summer, we’ve been busily trying to figure out which product finally made it happen.Truth is, it’s not that complicated. The trick is Facebook‘s massive scale.

We’ve known for a while that more than 350 million people log onto Facebook each month.

Today, from TechCrunch’s interview with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, we learned 175 million people log into Facebook each day.

And that doesn’t even include the number of people using Facebook Connect.

As Buddy Media’s Mike Lazerow once told us, with that kind of scale, Facebook could make bank “selling water.”

Here’s the TechCrunch interview:



